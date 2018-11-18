Panthers' Micheal Haley: Returns from conditioning stint
Haley (personal) was recalled from his conditioning assignment by the Panthers.
Haley started a league-sponsored assistance program in October, but now that he two games in the minors (one goal, one assist) under his belt he'll be ready for NHL action. Expect the rugged winger to work in a bottom-six role once he's activated.
