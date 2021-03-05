Angello was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday.
Angello has appeared in each of the Penguins' previous four contests in which he registered three shots, 15 hits and one block while averaging 7:08 of ice time. While the 24-year-old center is unlikely to move up the roster beyond a bottom-six role, his physicality could keep him in the lineup.
