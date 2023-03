Angello was acquired by Nashville from St. Louis on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

Angello has six goals and 11 points in 45 AHL games with Springfield this season. He hasn't played for the Blues this season, but Angello has recorded three goals and five points in 31 career NHL contests. The NHL trade deadline has already passed, so even if Nashville makes it to the postseason, the 27-year-old wouldn't be eligible to play for the Predators during the 2023 playoffs.