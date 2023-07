Angello signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Saturday.

Angello will re-sign with the Predators after he was traded from St. Louis in early March. He tallied 13 goals and 23 points in 62 AHL games. The 27-year-old Angello's last NHL point came in 2020 when he recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in 19 games with the Penguins.