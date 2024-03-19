Carter will miss Tuesday's matchup with New Jersey due to an upper-body injury, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Carter was labeled day-to-day, so he could still be an option to face Dallas on Friday. The 39-year-old veteran has struggled to produce this season, recording just nine goals and three assists in 61 games. His age, expiring contract and lack of production has led to speculation this will be Carter's final season. Until then, the Penguins will have to decide between Jesse Puljujarvi, Johnny Gruden and Joona Koppanen for the final spot in the lineup Tuesday.