Ludvig (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Devils, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Considering coach Mike Sullivan firmly ruled out Tristan Jarry, who is also dealing with an illness, there seems to be a chance Ludvig is healthy enough to play Tuesday. In 33 games this season, the 23-year-old Ludvig has generated just three goals and two assists but has delivered 72 hits and 33 blocks. If Ludvig does play, it would likely mean a return to the press box for Ryan Shea or Jack St. Ivany.