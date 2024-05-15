Ludvig underwent wrist surgery April 24, the team announced Wednesday. He's expected to need four-to-six months to recover.

Ludvig had three goals, five points, 47 PIM, 72 hits and 33 blocks in 33 contests with Pittsburgh during the 2023-24 campaign. If he ends up requiring the longer end of that timetable, then Ludvig would miss the start of 2024-25. If healthy, Ludvig might open the season as part of the Penguins' third pairing.