Ludvig (illness) is not expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Vensel reports the Penguins are projected to use the same lineup that they had Monday versus the Rangers, which would mean a second straight absence for Ludvig. The 23-year-old defenseman was a game-time call, so it seems likely he'll be ready to play by Thursday's game versus the Capitals, though he's no lock to be in the lineup.