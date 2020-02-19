Marino (face) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Marino is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, so his placement on IR was only a matter of time. With the extra roster spot, the Penguins brought up Zach Trotman from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to getting hurt, the 22-year-old Marino was having a fantastic rookie campaign, as he racked up five goals, 20 helpers and 58 shots while averaging 20:19 of ice time.