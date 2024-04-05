Marino is questionable to play against Ottawa on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Marino's absence comes after he was ejected against the Rangers on Wednesday following a full-line brawl at puck drop. The blueliner is currently stuck in a 23-game goal drought during which he recorded a mere 14 shots. If Marino doesn't play Saturday, it would likely mean more minutes for Nick DeSimone, who was a healthy scratch for the previous two contests.