Marino (face) took part in Thursday's practice session in a regular jersey but is still working his way back to 100 percent. When asked about the blueliner's timeline, coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We have a sense. I'm just not going to share it. But obviously, the fact that they're participating in full contact, that's really encouraging, " Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Before he can get back into the lineup, Marino will need to be activated off injured reserve. Based on Sullivan's comments, it seems unlikely Marino will suit up for Friday's clash with Anaheim, though the fact that he traveled with the team is a good indication that he could be back sooner rather than later.