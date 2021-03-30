Marino picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

The duo of Marino and Mike Matheson notched all the helpers on both of Pittsburgh's first-period goals, with the former getting both primary assists as he set up Anthony Angello from behind the net early in the period and then flipped a saucer pass to Jared McCann late in the frame for the eventual game-winner. Marino has had a disappointing sophomore campaign with two goals and seven points in 32 games, but he's showing signs of life on offense with a goal and three points in his last four contests.