Gruden was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Gruden's demotion comes after Jeff Carter was able to shake off an upper-body injury to play against Columbus on Thursday. In addition, defenseman Ryan Graves (upper body) picked up an injury in that game. As such, Gruden became an unnecessary extra forward on the roster and fantasy players can likely expect the Pens to bring up a defenseman as insurance ahead of Saturday's matchup with Columbus.