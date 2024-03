Gruden was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, according to Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Gruden was sent down earlier in the day as Jeff Carter (upper body) played Thursday, giving the Penguins 13 healthy forwards without Gruden. However, the Penguins recalled Gruden, so perhaps there may be an unknown injury up front. Gruden has one goal in 13 NHL games this season.