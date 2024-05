Gruden penned a two-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Tuesday.

Gruden played in just 13 games at the NHL level this season in which he generated one goal on nine shots, 35 hits and five blocks while averaging 8:40 of ice time. At this point, the youngster will be hard-pressed to break into the 23-man roster full-time next season but should see his fair share of call-ups throughout the campaign.