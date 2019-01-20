Penguins' Joseph Blandisi: Heads down to minors
The Penguins assigned Blandisi to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.
Blandisi suited up for one game with the Pens since being traded from Anaheim, and he fired two shots on goal in just 6:47 of ice time. The 24-year-old will develop better with more-consistent minutes in the minors.
