Lagace was recalled to the active roster Thursday and will back up Casey DeSmith against the Bruins on Thursday.

Lagace last featured in an NHL game back in 2018-19 when he was with the Golden Knights and gave up four goals on 31 shots in a losing effort. With Tristan Jarry (upper body) unavailable, Lagace figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind DeSmith but is unlikely to make any starts for the Pens.