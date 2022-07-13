Ouellet secured a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Ouellet figures to play primarily in the minors next season and will serve as an emergency depth option for the organization. Even if the club trades away a defenseman, as has been rumored, it would be to clear that way for Pierre-Olivier Joseph to crack the lineup. Still, should an injury or two crop up during the season, Ouellet should be atop the list of potential call-ups.