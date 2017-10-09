Play

Bitetto played his first game of the season Saturday against the Penguins, replacing Alexei Emelin on the Preds' third defensive pairing.

Bitetto and Emelin will likely continue to jostle for a regular spot in the Preds' lineup until one of them emerges as the clear favourite. Neither one of them feature a great deal of fantasy value at the present time.

