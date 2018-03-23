Bitetto served as a healthy scratch for the sixth time in the past 10 games Thursday against Toronto.

With the likes of Roman Josi, P.K. Subban and Ryan Ellis all ahead of him on the depth chart, the 27-year old Bitetto continues to serve as a depth defenseman for the Preds this season. He has played in just 28 games thus far and has just a goal and two assists to his credit. Needless to say, he should not be in anyone's fantasy crosshairs at the present time.