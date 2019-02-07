Predators' Kyle Turris: Activated off injured reserve
The Predators activated Turris (lower body) from injured reserve Thursday.
After more than a month on the shelf, the 29-year-old pivot will finally get an opportunity to improve on his 18 points -- six goals and 12 assists -- through 30 games. Turris should immediately slot into a top-six role for the Preds, as he last served as the team's second-line center.
