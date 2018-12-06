Predators' Kyle Turris: Expected to sit through road trip
Turris (upper body) is not expected to return to the lineup during the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Sidelined since Nov. 23, Turris is eligible to come off of injured reserve whenever he feels healthy enough to do so. However, coach Peter Laviolette's comments Thursday suggest that Turris isn't really in the conversation for the road trip, essentially ruling him out through Saturday's game against the Flames. The Predators will continue to roll with thin frontlines in the meantime, with Turris, Viktor Arvidsson (thumb) and Filip Forsberg (hand) all on the mend.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Not returning at first opportunity•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Lands on IR•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Leaves after hard hit•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Power-play goal helps down Kings•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Helper in third straight game•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Trending towards career season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...