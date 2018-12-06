Predators' Kyle Turris: Expected to sit through road trip

Turris (upper body) is not expected to return to the lineup during the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Sidelined since Nov. 23, Turris is eligible to come off of injured reserve whenever he feels healthy enough to do so. However, coach Peter Laviolette's comments Thursday suggest that Turris isn't really in the conversation for the road trip, essentially ruling him out through Saturday's game against the Flames. The Predators will continue to roll with thin frontlines in the meantime, with Turris, Viktor Arvidsson (thumb) and Filip Forsberg (hand) all on the mend.