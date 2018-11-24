Predators' Kyle Turris: Leaves after hard hit
Turris exited Friday's game versus the Blues with an undisclosed injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris left after getting drilled into the boards by the Blues' Brayden Schenn in the first period, and he didn't return after intermission. It appears Turris' injury is to his upper body, but more updates will be available after the game.
