Predators' Kyle Turris: Scores OT winner
Turris netted Thursday's game-winning goal, adding an assist along the way in a 4-3 overtime win against New Jersey.
The two-point performance moved Turris to eight points on the year. The goal was his first since Oct. 13 and the center continues to score sparingly. Turris also continues to struggle in the faceoff circle and won just 38 percent of his draws Thursday.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Lending a helping hand•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Nabs assist in season opener•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Heading to Worlds•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Struggles at worst possible time•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Picks up assist Sunday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Opens series with assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.