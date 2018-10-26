Predators' Kyle Turris: Scores OT winner

Turris netted Thursday's game-winning goal, adding an assist along the way in a 4-3 overtime win against New Jersey.

The two-point performance moved Turris to eight points on the year. The goal was his first since Oct. 13 and the center continues to score sparingly. Turris also continues to struggle in the faceoff circle and won just 38 percent of his draws Thursday.

