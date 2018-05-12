Predators' Kyle Turris: Struggles at worst possible time
Turris recorded three assists for his only points through 13 playoff games and was a non-factor offensively in the final five games of the conference semifinals against the Jets.
Normally a quality attacking-zone penetrator, Turris only managed 17 shots on goal between series against the Avalanche and Jets, respectively, and he was unable to get anything to fall. Remember, the Predators acquired him in a three-team deal with the Senators and Avs last November to add some offensive punch to the second line, but there is probably no turning back with Turris having signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension right after his trade to Nashville.
