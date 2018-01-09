Predators' Matt Irwin: Garners two-year extension
Irwin signed a two-year contract extension valued at $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in the subsequent year.
Predators GM David Poile has placed an emphasis on solidifying his defensive corps for future seasons, granting extensions to Irwin, Yannick Weber and Anthony Bitetto on Tuesday. None of these players tilt the scales in the fantasy realm, but Irwin, for one, is a quality shot blocker who's managed a plus-17 rating since joining the Preds ahead of last season.
