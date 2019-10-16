Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Assist in return

Grimaldi (lower body) posted an assist and two shots while skating 12:51 in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Grimaldi missed two games with the issue, but picked up his second assist of the season on Kyle Turris' opening goal in the first period. The 26-year-old is looking to keep a consistent spot in the lineup for the Predators after registering 13 points in 53 games last season.