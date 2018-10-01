Predators' Rocco Grimaldi: Hits waiver wire

Grimaldi was placed on waivers by Nashville on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Grimaldi appears to have missed out on a spot on the 23-man roster in favor of Zac Rinaldo and will instead report to AHL Milwaukee, assuming he clears waivers. The center compiled an impressive 31 points in 49 outings with AHL San Antonio last season and, if he puts up similar numbers this year, should find himself getting a call to report to the Music City.