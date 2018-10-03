Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Wins roster spot
Rinaldo will start the season on the 23-man active roster, according to The Tennessean.
Although coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday that Rinaldo's "speed and toughness" were two factors in the decision, the fact remains the 28-year-old center has never scored more than nine points in a single season in the NHL. As his 699 career penalty minutes will suggest, he will be relied upon more for his gritty play and ability to get under his opponents' skin. For fantasy purposes, you should only be relying on him in very deep formats where PIM features prominently as a stat category.
