Rangers' Anthony Bitetto: Promoted to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bitetto was added to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Bitetto hasn't been in an NHL lineup since Feb. 24. He'll likely be an insurance body to fill in for injuries if needed.
