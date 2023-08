Scanlin agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Scanlin and the Rangers had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday, but now that won't be necessary. The 24-year-old defenseman contributed four goals and 15 points in 61 games for AHL Hartford last season. Scanlin will likely begin the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.