Scanlin agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the Rangers on Thursday.

Scanlin has yet to make his NHL debut after three seasons in the minors with AHL Hartford. For the Wolf Pack this year, the 24-year-old blueliner has managed seven goals and seven helpers in 43 contests. Given his production in the minors, Scanlin probably shouldn't be expected to serve as more than a depth scoring piece if he can make the jump to the NHL.