Play

Haley was placed on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Haley scored one goal in 10 games with the Rangers this season while averaging just 5:49 of ice time per game. He skated just 1:26 in Saturday's loss to the Panthers. The 33-year-old could suit up for AHL Hartford if he clears waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories