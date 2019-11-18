Rangers' Micheal Haley: Designated for waivers
Haley was placed on waivers Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Haley scored one goal in 10 games with the Rangers this season while averaging just 5:49 of ice time per game. He skated just 1:26 in Saturday's loss to the Panthers. The 33-year-old could suit up for AHL Hartford if he clears waivers.
