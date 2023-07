Nash signed a two-year deal with the Rangers on Saturday.

Nash spent the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors with AHL Charlotte. For the Checkers, the veteran notched 24 goals and 35 assists, adding another five points in seven postseason contests. Nash figures to slot into a bottom-six role for the Blueshirts and could still find himself playing in the minors periodically despite being on a one-way deal for year one.