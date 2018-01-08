Rangers' Sean Day: Producing for new OHL club
Day tallied a goal and added three assists in OHL Kingston's 8-3 win over Niagara on Sunday.
It was Day's third game with Kingston since his trade from Windsor last week. Although eligible to play in the AHL this year, the Rangers decided to have Day play one final season of junior hockey in hopes of working on his defensive positioning and cleaning up his mental lapses with the puck. He has made just modest strides in those two areas but he is having by far the best offensive season (26 points in 30 games) of his OHL career and he is now running the number one power play unit for one of the most talented teams in the league. His numbers should only increase in the second half of the year.
