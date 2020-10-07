Hanas was drafted 55th overall by the Red Wings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A Texas native, Hanas just completed his second season with WHL Portland. While his offensive numbers were a bit underwhelming (22 goals, 49 points in 60 games), Hanas possesses legitimate top-six ability. He's a highly creative playmaker with the skill set to make something out of nothing in the offensive zone. His skating is just average and his play away from the puck needs a ton of work but Hanas was a wise selection for a Detroit team that is clearly betting on pure talent at this point in the draft.