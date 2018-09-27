Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Believes he will play in opener
DeKeyser (upper body) believes he will dress for the team's regular-season opener Oct. 4 against the Blue Jackets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
A day after DeKeyser was deemed questionable by head coach Jeff Blashill, DeKeyser has taken a different stance that suggests he will likely play in the contest. A clearer picture of the blueliner's status for the game should come into focus as Opening Night draws closer, but it's certainly looking a bit more encouraging for the Red Wings, in terms of available personnel, that it did just 24 hours ago.
