Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Burned defensively in rout
DeKeyser skated to a minus-5 rating in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Canadiens.
While that's an egregious output from DeKeyser, let it be known that he was paired up with newcomer Madison Bowey for 9:04 of ice time. DeKeyser remains a quality shutdown defenseman who will pitch in with the occasional point -- he has three goals and 10 assists through 37 games this season.
