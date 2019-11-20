Play

DeKeyser (undisclosed) is not close to rejoining the lineup, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

DeKeyser remains on injured reserve with a week-to-week return timetable. Detroit's blue line is a mess considering Danny D and three other defensemen are out of commission with their respective injuries, so it's best to stay away from all of them except maybe Filip Hronek from a fantasy perspective.

