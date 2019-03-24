Red Wings' Dylan McIlrath: Recalled to parent club
McIlrath was called up under emergency conditions from AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday.
With the Red Wings dealing with multiple injuries on the back end -- specifically Mike Green (illness) and Johnathan Ericsson (lower body) -- McIlrath received the call. The 26-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since 2016, and has just five points in 43 career games. It's unclear whether he'll play in Monday's road game against San Jose, but McIlrath likely won't have an impact from a fantasy prospective.
