Red Wings' Givani Smith: Jumps to big club
The Red Wings recalled Smith from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Smith spent a three-game stint with the Red Wings in late October and averaged 10:32 of ice time, including power-play minutes. The 21-year-old winger will provide depth for the Wings on their upcoming three-game West Coast swing starting Tuesday in Anaheim. He's been a solid force with Grand Rapids, as Smith posted seven points and 27 PIM over 10 games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Back with big club•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Returned to minor league•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Dishes two helpers in win•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Has huge game in first action since signing entry-level deal•
-
Red Wings' Givani Smith: Signed an entry-level contract with Detroit•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.