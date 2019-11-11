The Red Wings recalled Smith from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Smith spent a three-game stint with the Red Wings in late October and averaged 10:32 of ice time, including power-play minutes. The 21-year-old winger will provide depth for the Wings on their upcoming three-game West Coast swing starting Tuesday in Anaheim. He's been a solid force with Grand Rapids, as Smith posted seven points and 27 PIM over 10 games.