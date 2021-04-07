site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Mathias Brome: Assigned to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
Brome was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Brome hasn't cracked the Red Wings' lineup since March 9 against the Lightning. He's only picked up one goal through 24 NHL appearances this year.
