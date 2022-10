MacInnis signed a one-year deal with German side Alder Mannheim on Tuesday.

MacInnis spent last primarily with AHL Rochester for which he garnered 11 goals and 16 assists in 49 contests. The 26-year-old center did appear in one game for the Sabres last year in which he logged 10:00 of ice time and recorded two shots. At this point, it's hard to see the St. Louis native ever becoming a full-time NHL option and could close out his playing days overseas.