Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Dealing with upper-body injury
Guhle is absent from Monday's contest against Toronto as he's suffering from an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Since Guhle was recalled March 4, he's skated in every game for Buffalo averaging 17:49 of ice time and throwing 25 shots on goal, but has only managed to bag one apple during the stretch. It's unclear when the 20-year-old sustained his injury as he skated during the entirety of Friday's contest against Nashville, and if he's unable to return Wednesday versus Ottawa, Matt Tennyson should continue skating in Guhle's place.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...