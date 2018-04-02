Guhle is absent from Monday's contest against Toronto as he's suffering from an upper-body injury, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Since Guhle was recalled March 4, he's skated in every game for Buffalo averaging 17:49 of ice time and throwing 25 shots on goal, but has only managed to bag one apple during the stretch. It's unclear when the 20-year-old sustained his injury as he skated during the entirety of Friday's contest against Nashville, and if he's unable to return Wednesday versus Ottawa, Matt Tennyson should continue skating in Guhle's place.