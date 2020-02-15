Sabres' Carter Hutton: Battling injury
Hutton missed Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton has won three straight games and was quite impressive with a .929 save percentage, but now he's dealing with a mystery injury. Head coach Ralph Krueger said Hutton could still play against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, but the Sabres recalled Andrew Hammond from AHL Rochester in case Hutton can't go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.