Sabres' Carter Hutton: Battling injury

Hutton missed Saturday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton has won three straight games and was quite impressive with a .929 save percentage, but now he's dealing with a mystery injury. Head coach Ralph Krueger said Hutton could still play against the Maple Leafs on Sunday, but the Sabres recalled Andrew Hammond from AHL Rochester in case Hutton can't go.

