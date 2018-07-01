Sabres' Carter Hutton: Finalizes contract terms

Hutton will link up with Buffalo on a three-year deal that pays $2.75 AAV, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

The move to bring in Hutton has been one of the worst kept secrets in the NHL. The team opted to move on from Robin Lehner and, instead, will hand over the starting gig to the 31-year-old Hutton. Last season with the Blues, the Thunder Bay native went 17-7-3 with a trio of shutouts and a 2.09 GAA.