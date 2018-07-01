Sabres' Carter Hutton: Finalizes contract terms
Hutton will link up with Buffalo on a three-year deal that pays $2.75 AAV, Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
The move to bring in Hutton has been one of the worst kept secrets in the NHL. The team opted to move on from Robin Lehner and, instead, will hand over the starting gig to the 31-year-old Hutton. Last season with the Blues, the Thunder Bay native went 17-7-3 with a trio of shutouts and a 2.09 GAA.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Expected to sign with Buffalo•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Targeted by Buffalo•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Likely moving on from The Lou•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Ends season with top goaltending stats•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Holds Hawks to one goal•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Defending road net Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...