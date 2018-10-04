Sabres' Carter Hutton: In goal Tuesday

Hutton will get the starting nod against the Bruins on Thursday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hutton will be making his Sabres' debut for his new club in the season opener. The netminder went 17-7-3 last season with a trio of shutouts and a 2.09 GAA as the backup in St. Louis. The Thunder Bay native could benefit from the fact that Boston will be entering the second half of a back-to-back after falling to Washington 7-0 on Wednesday night.