Hutton did not return for the third period of Tuesday's game in Philadelphia following a collision in the second period.

Hutton actually finished the frame, but it was Jonas Johansson who took over when the teams skated out for the third period. Linus Ullmark would normally have taken over in such a situation, but he's been out the last two days with a personal issue. Carter took the brunt of a collision near the crease and may have struck his head or neck area on the post.