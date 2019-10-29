Sabres' Carter Hutton: Makes 42 saves in shootout loss
Hutton kicked out 42 of 44 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Monday.
It was Hutton's second appearance this season in which he made 40-plus saves, although he'd probably like to have Arizona's first goal back when he was beaten by Conor Garland from what appeared to be an impossible angle. Nonetheless, Hutton has turned in a solid month of October for Buffalo, going 6-1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .926 save percentage. A road tilt Friday at Washington awaits Hutton and the Sabres.
