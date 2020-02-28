Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Sin City

Hutton will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Golden Knights, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hutton was pretty solid in his last start Wednesday against Colorado, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 15th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 34-year-old netminder will need to be razor sharp in order to have a shot at getting back in the win column Friday, as he'll be entering a brutal road matchup with a sizzling-hot Vegas team that's won seven straight games.