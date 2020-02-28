Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Sin City
Hutton will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Golden Knights, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Hutton was pretty solid in his last start Wednesday against Colorado, stopping 31 of 34 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 15th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 34-year-old netminder will need to be razor sharp in order to have a shot at getting back in the win column Friday, as he'll be entering a brutal road matchup with a sizzling-hot Vegas team that's won seven straight games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.